Von Miller: We’re definitely trending forward

Getty Images

After the Broncos lost to the Chiefs last Sunday, linebacker Von Miller didn’t sound like a man brimming with optimism about the future in Denver.

Miller said “it just defeats my soul to go out there and play the way we play and lose the way we lose” as the Broncos made their way toward the end of a fourth-straight year without a playoff berth. Miller went on to say that he feels lost and doesn’t have answers because he and others “have tried everything” without success.

Some took Miller’s comments as a sign that he was looking for a way out of Denver, but he said earlier this week that wasn’t the case. He reiterated that on Thursday by saying he definitely wants to “be a part of the solution.” He also said he doesn’t think the solution is as far off as it seemed last weekend.

“We’re definitely trending forward,” Miller said, via the Denver Post. “In other years, it was me being optimistic and hoping. The reality is, we do have a good team, [we can] rally around Drew Lock and Courtland Sutton and who knows what type of [moves] we make in the offseason. We’re one or two players away, one or two plays, one or two games from being where we need to be.”

Lock’s first couple of starts made him look like a big piece to the puzzle in Denver and it seems Miller may bank on that being part of the plan to replenish his soul.