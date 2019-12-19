Xavien Howard had knee surgery

Getty Images

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard went on injured reserve in late October due to a knee injury and head coach Brian Flores provided an update on how Howard is doing at his Wednesday press conference.

Howard posted a picture of himself wearing a brace on social media this week and Flores said, via multiple reporters, that Howard recently had surgery on his knee. Flores didn’t specify the nature of the surgery or if it had been planned for a while, but said the operation was successful.

Flores also said that Howard will rehab to get back on the field as soon as possible, but didn’t say if the team expected him to be ready to go in time for the start of the offseason program.

Howard signed a five-year extension with the Dolphins in May that kicks in for the 2020 season with a base salary of $11.9 million.