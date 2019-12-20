Bobby Wagner will play, but Quandre Diggs, Jadeveon Clowney are doubtful

Getty Images

Despite not practicing the first two on-field work days of this week, linebacker Bobby Wagner (ankle) will play for the Seahawks on Sunday. He does not have a designation.

The Seahawks also will have defensive end Ziggy Ansah, who missed the past two games with a neck injury.

But things don’t look good for safety Quandre Diggs (ankle) or defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (core). The Seahawks listed both as doubtful.

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring), linebacker Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) and left tackle Duane Brown (biceps/knee) are questionable.