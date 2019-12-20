Cardinals’ D.J. Humphries believes he’s become one of league’s top tackles

Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries believes he’s put himself in a class among the league’s best as he approaches the possibility of free agency this March.

A first-round pick of the Cardinals in 2015, Humphries is playing out the final season of his rookie deal for the team after the team picked up his fifth-round option a season ago. Humphries has played every game for Arizona this season after injuries wiped out large portions of his first several seasons with the team. He believes he is playing his best football now.

“You can’t argue with two sacks (allowed) in 15 weeks,” Humphries said, via Kyle Odegard of the team’s website. “I don’t know who can. If we had 10 wins right now, I feel like there’d be a lot different talk about the season that I’m having, and the season our offensive line is having.

“Most of (the opposing edge rushers) are in the Pro Bowl or the playoffs. I like that footage. The numbers don’t lie. The film don’t lie. All the other (expletive) can go with the wind. Everybody in these locker rooms, the cats that wear them helmets, everybody I go against, they know what the truth is, and that’s all that matters.”

The Cardinals felt comfortable enough with Humphries play despite his relatively limited number of games to pick up his fifth-year option worth over $9 million. If they agree with him that he’s made a leap into the league’s upper echelon of tackles, the team could elect to place the franchise tag on him to maintain control of his rights and keep him from free agency. The franchise tag for offensive linemen in 2019 was just over $14 million.

Humphries believes he’s finally seeing the effort he’s put in pay off.

“This (expletive) didn’t happen by accident,” Humphries said. “I put this work in all (expletive) summer, to make sure I would do what I’ve done on the field. I meant to do this. To finally be happy and be that guy, it makes a world of difference.

“It’s very easy to not think about (free agency) when you’re playing good football. One thing is for sure: If I keep playing like I’m playing, it’s going to take care of itself. I won’t have anything to really worry about.”