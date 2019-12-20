Dak Prescott to be “pretty limited” in Cowboys practice

Getty Images

If Dak Prescott is going to throw, the Cowboys are trying to make sure it’s on Sunday.

Via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, Prescott’s workload on Friday is going to be light, if he does anything at all.

“He’ll be pretty limited. If he throws, it won’t be much,” coach Jason Garrett said. “We’ll just take it day by day and see what he’s able to do today.”

Prescott has vowed to play in Sunday’s win-and-in game against the Eagles, despite the AC joint injury which has caused swelling and pain.

He’s never missed an NFL start, but he hadn’t missed even part of a practice prior to this week. He’s been listed as limited each day this week but hasn’t thrown.