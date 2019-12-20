Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison out of practice again on Friday

Getty Images

It’s beginning to look a lot like Mike Boone will be starting at running back for the Vikings against the Packers on Monday night.

According to reports from the open portion of Vikings practice, Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison are sitting out of practice for the second straight day.

Cook is dealing with a chest injury that head coach Mike Zimmer said he thought Cook could play through this week. A report earlier this week said he would not be playing against the Packers, however, and the missed practices do little to create a different picture.

Mattison is dealing with an ankle injury. The rookie missed last Sunday’s win over the Chargers.