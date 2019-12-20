Daniel Jones set to start on Sunday

Getty Images

The Giants took a walk down memory lane with Eli Manning the last two weeks, but it is back to the future at quarterback this weekend.

Daniel Jones has been practicing in full all week and head coach Pat Shurmur confirmed that the first-round pick will start against Washington unless something unexpected happens between now and Sunday. Jones injured his ankle in a Week 13 loss to the Packers.

The start will be the 11th for Jones this season. He replaced Manning as the starter in Week Three and the Giants won his first two outings before embarking on an eight-game losing streak. That streak hit nine games before they rallied to beat the Dolphins last weekend.

The Giants currently sit at No. 2 in the draft order, although another win this weekend would push them to a later spot in the first round.