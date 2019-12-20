DeSean Jackson workout video offers hope for return

Getty Images

Usually the conversation-starting player workout videos wait until the offseason.

But a look at Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson‘s social media this week has created some hope he could return this year, if the Eagles keep playing.

Via Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP, Jackson is shown running, something resembling sprinting, and catching passes.

“On the road to 100% I’m work’n like crazy !!,” he wrote. “You ever notice when you go thru struggles in your life how you bounce bac stronger and come out on top !! Pay attention”

Jackson had surgery to repair a core muscle injury on Nov. 5. A six- to-eight-week recovery is the norm.

Jackson wouldn’t be eligible to return from injured reserve until the second week of the playoffs, assuming the Eagles make the playoffs at all. But a win over the Cowboys Sunday would put them on the path to a home game in the wild card round, so anything is possible.

The Eagles have struggled to keep receiving targets on the field all year, and have specifically missed his ability to stretch the field.