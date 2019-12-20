Drew Lock added to injury report with illness but will play

Getty Images

The Broncos added a big name to their long injury report Friday: Drew Lock has an illness.

The rookie quarterback practiced in full and will play Sunday. The Broncos did not give him a designation.

The Broncos listed 18 other players on their injury report.

They ruled out defensive end Adam Gotsis (knee), offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James (knee) and offensive guard Ron Leary (concussion).

Offensive guard Dalton Risner (illness), defensive end DeMarcus Walker (ankle), tight end Noah Fant (shoulder/illness), defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (ankle) and nose tackle Kyle Peko (illness) are questionable.

Linebacker Von Miller (knee) has not designation after full practices all week.