Freddie Kitchens: We don’t have a problem with guys playing hard

Getty Images

When Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens was asked earlier this week about running back Kareem Hunt‘s assertion that some of the team’s players weren’t playing their hardest last Sunday, Kitchens said he had no issue with Hunt challenging his teammates.

Kitchens may not have an issue with it, but he also doesn’t appear to agree with Hunt’s assessment of the effort being put forth by the team. Kitchens said Friday that he doesn’t think that’s been a problem for the 6-8 team this season.

“Generally speaking, if you’ve got to worry about a guy playing hard, you’ve got the wrong guy,” Kitchens said, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan. “It’s as simple as that. We don’t have a problem with guys playing hard. We just need to be consistent in everything we do.”

The Browns lost 38-24 to the Cardinals last weekend. Sunday’s game against the Ravens could be much uglier if their effort and execution aren’t up to snuff.