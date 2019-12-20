Geno Atkins named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins was named one of 2018’s NFLPA Community MVPs in recognition of the Atkins Week of Giving he initiated to help people around the Cincinnati area and he’s become a two-time winner for the same reason this year.

The NFLPA announced that Atkins is this week’s recipient on Friday. Atkins put together a variety of philanthropic efforts from December 9-15 that impacted more than 350 people.

Among the donations were gift cards to people in need of clothes for job interviews, Christmas gifts for kids in foster care, dental care for underprivileged populations, a baby shower for 10 pregnant women in need of assistance and a holiday shopping spree that included a new car for a family. Atkins and his wife also hosted a holiday party at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

“Atkins Week of Giving has brought so much to me and my wife’s holiday season — this year and last year,” Atkins said in a statement. “It’s an honor to receive this award, especially during the holidays when so many of my teammates and NFL peers are doing incredible things as well.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Atkins’s foundation or a charity of his choice and Atkins is eligible for the Alan Page Community Award after the season.