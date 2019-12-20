J.J. Watt said to be “determined to return for the playoffs”

Getty Images

The Texans could do more than earn a playoff berth by beating the Buccaneers tomorrow.

They could put themselves one step closer to getting J.J. Watt back on the field.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, those close to Watt believe there’s a chance he could be activated from injured reserve soon, and that Watt is “determined to return for the playoffs.”

It’s unlikely he’d be anywhere close to full strength, after suffering a torn pectoral muscle on Oct. 27. That’s generally a three-month recovery, and he’s closing in on two since the injury.

“We won’t know until that occurs and see where he is because every player who comes back from injury, you have to see where he is and what he can and cannot do,” defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel said. “Then, I think that’ll make the difference in how much he can help or will help or if he helps.

“Everybody who has an injury, when they get back, you have to find out what they can do. They have to find out what they can do. With the injury, they haven’t had the opportunity to twist and turn and plant and cut and get hit on it. Those things have to occur to build up the player’s confidence to know the injury’s well, and then he can turn it loose.”

They could obviously use him, as the three-time player of the year is still second on the team with four sacks, after missing six games.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien has refused to close the door on a possible return earlier this week. Because frankly, why would you ever do that?