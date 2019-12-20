Jarvis Landry could require hip surgery in the offseason

Getty Images

Jarvis Landry could need surgery on his hip this offseason, the Browns receiver told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Landry would not specify the exact injury but said he undergoes extensive stretching before every practice and game.

Landry was limited the first two practice days this week before being a full participant Friday. That’s been his usual weekly practice routine since Week 12.

He first appeared on the injury report with a hip injury in Week 11 when Landry was a full participant that entire week leading up to the game. The Browns have listed him as a full participant for all three practice days only once since.

Landry has never missed a game since being drafted by the Dolphins in the second round of the 2014 draft.

He opted to play through the injury, which is the same as Odell Beckham has done with a groin injury. Beckham might require sports hernia surgery after the season.

Landry leads the Browns with 74 receptions for 1,108 yards and five receiving touchdowns. He was named a Pro Bowler for the fifth time.