JuJu Smith-Schuster practices fully again

For the second day in a row, Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster was a full participant in practice.

That doesn’t mean he’s a lock to play Sunday against the Jets.

Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, Smith-Schuster said he still wasn’t certain he was going to play this week, and that his knee wasn’t 100 percent.

He’s missed the last four games, including last week when he went from full participant on Wednesday to limited last Thursday.

With the playoffs on the line, it seems reasonable to think he’d be able to play, if he’s going through this much work at this point in the week.

The Steelers can’t clinch a playoff berth this week, but would with wins in their last two games (with the Ravens in Week 17).