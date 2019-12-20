Julian Edelman thinks Spygate 2 is “ridiculous”

Getty Images

It’s now been 12 days since a Patriots videographer was caught filming the Bengals’ sideline from the press box during a game, in violation of league rules. We still don’t know what the NFL is going to do about it, but we know the Patriots think it’s much ado about nothing.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman said on WEEI that the whole Spygate 2 story isn’t worth the time people are spending on it.

“Yeah, that’s pretty much a joke,” Edelman said, via the Boston Herald. “We haven’t even thought about it, honestly. We’ve been thinking about other things. It’s funny, but it is what it is. I don’t know, it’s ridiculous. My focus is on the Buffalo Bills.”

The Patriots have acknowledged that the videographer they sent to the Bengals game two weeks ago broke the league rules, but they said it was accidental and unrelated to football operations. The NFL has confirmed it is investigating but provided no indication of when the investigation will wrap up or what type of discipline the Patriots could face.