Linebacker Greg Roberts begins practicing with Packers on PUP list

The Green Bay Packers are getting their first look at undrafted rookie free agent linebacker Greg Roberts since the start of training camp in July.

Roberts was designated to return to practice from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday after spending the first five months of the year recovering from core muscle surgery, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Roberts had $72,000 of his rookie contract guaranteed by the Packers despite going undrafted.

Roberts played in 12 games with 10 starts as a senior in 2018 for Baylor and earned All-Big 12 honorable mention after registering 33 tackles (21 solo), a team-high eight tackles for a loss, three sacks, a quarterback hurry, two passes defended and a forced fumble.

Roberts can practice with the team for 21 days before the Packers would need to make a decision to add him to the active roster or leave him on reserve/PUP for the rest of the year.