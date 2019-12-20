Myles Garrett back at Browns’ facility

Getty Images

Suspended Browns defensive end Myles Garrett isn’t allowed to play this year, but he is allowed to mix with his teammates and coaches at the Browns’ facility.

Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports that the NFL, which initially wouldn’t let Garrett report to the facility during his suspension for beating Mason Rudolph over the head, recently permitted Garrett to return to Browns headquarters.

Garrett isn’t allowed to practice or attend team meetings, but he is allowed to work with the Browns’ medical and training staffs. Garrett is not getting paid during his suspension.

Browns safety Damarious Randall said Garrett told him he’s been working out like crazy to be sure he’s in shape when he’s allowed to play again.

“He actually told me that he works out five times a day,” Randall said. “I was just messing around with him, and I was just like, ‘Hey, if they said you could come back and play this Sunday, would you be ready?’ He was like, ‘Bro, I would be more than ready.’”

The NFL will decide during the offseason whether to reinstate Garrett for Week One of 2020. His teammates are expecting Garrett to be better than ever, just as soon as he’s allowed to play again.