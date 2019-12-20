NFL scores a win in the Canadian Supreme Court

Getty Images

Roughly five million Canadians watch the Super Bowl every year. While that number pales in comparison to the U.S. audience, it’s a significant chunk of viewers to whom goods and services can be sold during breaks in the game.

A problem arose for the league in 2017, when Canada’s TV broadcast regulator decided to allow the U.S. feed of the game, complete with commercials, to be simultaneously broadcast in the country, along with the version of the game that sold ads separately in Canada. This essentially reduced the value of the ads sold by the Canadian broadcaster of the game and, in turn, made the Canadian rights to the Super Bowl less valuable.

The NFL and BCE, Inc., which holds Canadian NFL broadcast rights, fought the decision in the courts. Via the Wall Street Journal, the NFL won the war in the Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday, when a 7-2 majority found that the government went too far by requiring a joint broadcast of the game with U.S. commercials.

The win is largely meaningless, because the rule separately will be scuttled by the USMCA, whenever it is finally ratified by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The gratuitous, NFL-friendly add-on to the three-country trade deal helped thaw the ice between the Trump administration and the league. Commissioner Roger Goodell publicly thanked the President, and the President thereafter acknowledged the show of appreciation.

More importantly, the President has left the NFL alone, which may not seem like much but given the turmoil the President caused over the anthem controversy in 2017.