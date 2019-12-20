No injury designations for Steelers this weekend

Getty Images

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said on Friday that he isn’t certain that he’ll be in the lineup for the Steelers against the Jets on Sunday, but the Steelers seem pretty sure of it.

Smith-Schuster did not receive an injury designation on the team’s final injury report of the week. He’s missed the last four games with a knee injury, but practiced every day this week and got in full sessions on both Thursday and Friday.

That wasn’t the only bit of good news on the injury front. The Steelers didn’t issue any injury designations as everyone on the roster was able to practice on Friday.

That includes cornerback Joe Haden, who was out of practice with a foot injury on Thursday, and tight end Vance McDonald, who has cleared the concussion protocol.