No injury designations for Steelers this weekend

Posted by Josh Alper on December 20, 2019, 1:54 PM EST
Getty Images

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said on Friday that he isn’t certain that he’ll be in the lineup for the Steelers against the Jets on Sunday, but the Steelers seem pretty sure of it.

Smith-Schuster did not receive an injury designation on the team’s final injury report of the week. He’s missed the last four games with a knee injury, but practiced every day this week and got in full sessions on both Thursday and Friday.

That wasn’t the only bit of good news on the injury front. The Steelers didn’t issue any injury designations as everyone on the roster was able to practice on Friday.

That includes cornerback Joe Haden, who was out of practice with a foot injury on Thursday, and tight end Vance McDonald, who has cleared the concussion protocol.

 

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “No injury designations for Steelers this weekend

  1. In theory, JuJu, James Washington and Diondre Johnson are a pretty good set of wide receivers. Now if only we had someone to throw them the ball. I like Hodges over Rudolph because he throws a better deep ball, the latter throws only about as far as his running backs. Hodges is a better runner too, which counts for something.

    But given the choice for who’s the Steelers starter in game 1 next year, I’d still pick Ben until one of the others can play a lot better than they have so far.

    Go Steelers!

  2. In theory, JuJu, James Washington and Diondre Johnson are a pretty good set of wide receivers.

    I’d say they could all be strong number 2’s, but I’m not convinced JuJu can be a legit 1. That being said, 3 2’s is better than a 1 with no additional support.
    If they keep moving guys around and they figure out how to keep McDonald involved, they might start to look like an NFL offense.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!