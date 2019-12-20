Prince Amukamara, Akiem Hicks questionable for Sunday night

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may be facing a Bears defense that’s down a couple of starters on Sunday night.

The Bears listed cornerback Prince Amukamara and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks as questionable for the game.

Amukamara was added to the injury report as a limited participant on Thursday because of a hamstring injury. Hicks was not on the injury report on Wednesday or Thursday and is listed with an elbow issue. Hicks went on injured reserve in Week Five with an elbow injury and returned to action against the Packers last weekend.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said on Friday that he expects Hicks to play.

Wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion) and right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle) are out for the Bears.