Raiders rule out Josh Jacobs, Richie Incognito

The Raiders are concluding the season down some key players.

Coach Jon Gruden said today that running back Josh Jacobs, offensive lineman Richie Incognito and linebacker Marquel Lee are all out for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Although the Raiders are technically not eliminated from playoff contention, Gruden acknowledged he’s thinking about next season, and he said he hopes the injuries the Raiders have had this year turn out to be helpful next year, as more young backups got experience to fill in for injured starters.

“We lost three linebackers pretty much for the whole year, two safeties, our receiving corps took a lot of hits,” Gruden said. “But it’s given other guys a chance. In the long run, I think it’ll help our team.”

Gruden sounded skeptical that Jacobs can play next week, either. If he’s done, his rookie season ends with 1,150 rushing yards.