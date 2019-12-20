Rashaad Penny having ACL surgery Friday

Getty Images

Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny‘s season came to an end when he tore his ACL earlier this month and he’s taking an important step on his road to recovery on Friday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Penny is having surgery on his knee in Los Angeles.

The expectation is that Penny will be ready to go for the 2020 season. That will be Penny’s third season with the Seahawks.

Penny was coming off his two biggest games of the season when he got injured in Week 14. He’d run for 203 yards and two touchdowns while also catching a touchdown pass in a pair of Seahawks wins. He ran 65 times for 370 yards and three touchdowns overall this season.

Chris Carson will be the lead back for the Seahawks with C.J. Prosise and Travis Homer behind him on the depth chart.