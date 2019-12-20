Ravens healthy heading into Week 16

Getty Images

The Ravens can clinch home-field advantage this week with a win against the Browns, and they’re going into it with a healthy roster.

The Ravens only have two players listed on the injury report, and both are expected to play, according to Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley and linebacker Chris Board have practiced all week as they recover from concussions.

If the Ravens beat the Browns, they’ll have a chance to rest players in Week 17, helping their postseason chances by making sure everyone is as healthy as possible.