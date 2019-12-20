Reports: Josh Shaw drops appeal of gambling suspension

Getty Images

The NFL’s daily transaction wire showed that Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw began serving his suspension on Thursday, but it isn’t because he lost his appeal.

Shaw was suspended through the end of the 2020 season for gambling on NFL games and filed an appeal earlier this month. According to multiple reports, Shaw dropped that appeal and will serve out the penalty.

The league found that Shaw bet on multiple games this year, including a three-team parlay bet that included a wager against the Cardinals on November 10. Shaw placed that bet at a sportsbook controlled by Caesars Entertainment and identified himself as an NFL player, which led to the sportsbook contacting Nevada gaming officials and the league.

Shaw has been on injured reserve since August. He will become eligible to apply for reinstatement in February 2021.