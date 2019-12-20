Seahawks promoting Bryan Mone to take Al Woods’ roster spot

Getty Images

The Seahawks had a roster spot open up Friday when the NFL suspended defensive tackle Al Woods. The team is filling the roster spot by promoting defensive tackle Bryan Mone, coach Pete Carroll told reporters.

Mone originally signed with the Seahawks on April 28 after going undrafted.

He appeared in the first three games of the season, making three tackles.

Mone has spent most of the season on the team’s practice squad.

In 48 career games at Michigan, Mone made 43 tackles, five tackles for loss, two pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.