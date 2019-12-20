Shaq Thompson out for Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers have already secured Shaq Thompson for the future, but he won’t be around as they wrap up a lost season.

The Panthers have ruled the veteran linebacker out for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

They gave Thompson a four-year contract extension earlier this month, but he suffered an ankle injury late in last week’s loss to the Seahawks and hasn’t practiced this week.

The Panthers have also ruled out pass-rusher Marquis Haynes (knee), and have listed defensive tackle Vernon Butler (illness) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (knee) as questionable, though both are expected to play.