Steelers waive Kameron Kelly after Friday morning arrest

Kameron Kelly was a member of the Steelers when he was arrested on Friday morning, but he became a former member of the team on Friday afternoon.

The Steelers announced that they waived the safety several hours after he was arrested outside a bar in Pittsburgh. Kelly is facing two counts of making terroristic threats and one count of resisting arrest.

According to court documents, Kelly threatened a bar employee when his choice was skipped on the jukebox and was told to leave. While outside, Kelly allegedly shoved a police officer after the officer stepped on the foot of a woman who was with him at the bar. Kelly was punched in the face during an ensuing struggle and was treated for a cut lip.

Kelly had played in all 14 games for the Steelers this season with most of his action coming on special teams. The Steelers promoted safety Marcus Allen from the practice squad to fill the roster spot.