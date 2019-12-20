Stephen Jones: Cowboys will have whole playbook despite Dak Prescott’s injury

Getty Images

Dak Prescott will start Sunday. That comes as no surprise.

The question remains: How effective will the Cowboys quarterback be with his right shoulder injury?

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones doesn’t expect to notice a difference.

“No player at this point at this point in the season is at 100 percent after you go through the grind of an NFL season,” Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan. “But knowing Dak, knowing his competitive nature, knowing how gritty and tough he is, I think we’ll get his best. I think he’ll be right there ready to compete at the highest level, and there’s no one I’d rather have under center than him.”

It would seem a good bet Prescott doesn’t run much against the Eagles, seeking to protect his shoulder. But Jones said the Cowboys will have their entire playbook available to them despite Prescott’s injury.

“Absolutely. We’ll have the whole playbook open,” Jones said. “Had a lot of conversations with our trainers, with everybody making sure that’s the case. Everybody feels that way.”