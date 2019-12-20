Steve Keim would “certainly love” to keep Kenyan Drake around

Getty Images

The Cardinals have been loving the Drake and they’d like to keep the relationship going into 2020.

Running back Kenyan Drake arrived in Arizona in a midseason trade and he’s had at least 14 touches in all six of the games he’s played with the team. The last of those games saw Drake run for 137 yards and four touchdowns to help the Cardinals to a 38-24 win over the Browns that snapped a six-game losing streak.

Drake came to the Cardinals at a moment when David Johnson and Chase Edmonds were injured, but Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim said on Arizona Sports 98.7 on Friday that the move was never about a temporary solution in the backfield. Keim said that the team hopes to re-sign the impending free agent.

“As far as waiting until after the season, that’s not necessarily the thing either. I would certainly love to have Kenyan Drake back,” Keim said. “I think he fits in this offense and he really has given us a spark in many ways.”

The Cardinals are in a comfortable position in terms of the salary cap, so they could re-sign Drake while carrying Johnson’s guaranteed salary of $10.2 million next season. Given their clear preference for Drake over Johnson in recent weeks, their push to get a deal done could be a strong one.