Tanking season arrives for the NFL’s non-contenders

With roughly half the NFL’s teams still alive for playoff berths, half aren’t. (#Math.) And the half that aren’t can win by losing.

For those teams that have no shot at getting to the postseason, there’s a clear incentive to lose the last two games when it comes to securing the highest possible spot in the seven rounds of the next draft.

It’s much more than the 1-13 Bengals finishing the quest for the first pick in the draft, as they face the 3-11 Dolphins. For any team on the outside looking in, a pair of losses late in the year will trigger a bump in the draft order.

For a team that’s currently, say, 5-9, what’s the difference between 7-9 and 5-11? In the final standings, there really isn’t one. In the draft order, there definitely is.

That could be the simplest explanation for the decision of the 5-9 Panthers to start rookie quarterback Will Grier on Sunday. Ostensibly, they’re “evaluating” the rookie. More likely, they’re legitimately finding a way to lay down in order to land higher in the pecking order come April.

So whether it’s the 5-9 Jets or 3-11 Dolphins or 1-13 Bengals or 6-8 Colts or 5-9 Jaguars or 6-8 Raiders or 5-9 Broncos or 5-9 Chargers or 3-11 Giants or 3-11 Washington or 3-10-1 Lions or 7-7 Bucs or 5-9 Falcons or 4-9-1 Cardinals, there’s every reason to “evaluate” young players. They’re farther down the depth chart for a reason, and that effort to ascertain the abilities of those players can indirectly help get even better young players next year.

Players never tank. Coaches usually aren’t in on it, either; plenty of the guys running teams that are out of it would benefit from a win or two in the hopes of returning next year. But these decisions to showcase younger talent usually come from higher in the organization, originating with those realize that the 5-11 or 6-10 or 4-12 finish is meaningless, and that the boost to the team from being able to pick higher in round one could have much more significance.

As fans of one of these teams who are out of it, which would you prefer: A couple of hollow wins to end the year or a better shot at getting a great player in the draft? Most would take the latter, and many will look at the final draft order in April and wish that a couple of those late-season wins had actually been losses.