Titans hoping fifth kicker is the charm

Getty Images

The Titans are on their fifth kicker of the season. They are hoping Greg Joseph can perform better than the others have.

The team signed Joseph earlier this week after placing Ryan Succop on injured reserve and waiving Ryan Santoso, who handled kickoffs the past three weeks. Cody Parkey and Cairo Santos also have kicked for the Titans this season.

“[Joseph] has a lot of confidence,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “I think he took a very professional approach [this week]. I am excited to see Greg play for us.”

In 14 games with the Browns last season, Joseph made 17-of-20 field goal attempts, including 11 for 11 inside of 40 yards, and 25-of-29 extra point attempts. He had 47 touchbacks on 69 kickoffs.

The Titans are 8-of-18 on field goals this year, and no team since the 1987 Vikings has gone through a season missing more than they made.