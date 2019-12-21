Bill O’Brien hopes Texans can help Will Fuller stay healthy

Getty Images

The good news for the Texans is that receiver Will Fuller doesn’t have a hamstring injury. The bad news is that he has a groin injury. Fuller, the fourth-year former first-rounder exited Saturday’s win over the Bucs with a new leg injury.

“He is a great guy and I love coaching him, but it is hard for him to stay healthy,” coach Bill O’Brien said after the win over the Bucs. “That’s the bottom line. Hopefully we can help him stay healthy because this team is a very good team when we have him in the lineup.”

Fuller has missed four games this season, nine last year, and six the year before that. When he plays, he plays well.

Signed through 2020, Fuller has a $10.16 million salary due next year, the last of his rookie deal. He has played well enough to keep the Texans from cutting the cord before the injury-guaranteed fifth-year option becomes fully guaranteed, but the Texans at some point need to decide whether to make a longer-term commitment.

Before they do, it may make sense to consider options involving similarly speedy receivers who have a higher degree of durability.