Bills take early lead in New England

The Bills are already an AFC playoff team, but today they’re trying to show they belong among the elite teams in the conference. Early on, the results are positive.

After the Patriots’ first possession ended with Rex Burkhead fumbling, the Bills took over and quickly got on the board with a Stephen Hauschka 35-yard field goal.

Buffalo has an early 3-0 lead.

The Patriots hadn’t had a turnover on their opening drive all season until Burkhead’s miscue. Now we’ll see whether Bill Belichick continues to trust Burkhead with the ball in his hands.