Brandin Cooks scores second touchdown of the season as Rams lead 7-3

Brandin Cooks hadn’t scored since Week Two. He had a 2-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter of the Rams’ victory over the Saints.

He hadn’t scored since.

Cooks, who has never had fewer than three touchdowns in a season, ended his scoreless streak on the Rams’ first drive Saturday night.

He caught a 10-yard pass from Jared Goff for a 7-0 lead over the 49ers.

The Rams faced no third downs, going 75 yards in seven plays as Goff went 4-for-4 for 66 yards and a touchdown.

But Richie James returned the ensuing kickoff 81 yards to the Los Angeles 18 before Nick Scott made the tackle. The 49ers, though, couldn’t cash in with a touchdown.

Robbie Gould kicked a 26-yard field goal to pull the 49ers to within 7-3.