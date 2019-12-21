Bruce Arians denies Bucs have decided to keep Jameis Winston in 2020

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians denied today that the team has decided to keep quarterback Jameis Winston next season.

Asked about a report that the Bucs will keep Winston, Arians said that’s a decision for the offseason.

“There’s been no decision on any player. We don’t make those decisions until the end of the season,” Arians said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.

Arians’ claim that no decisions have been made about “any player” flies in the face of his statement last week that pass rusher Shaq Barrett isn’t going anywhere. If no decision has been made about any player, how can Arians claim that Barrett will remain in Tampa in 2020?

The real answer may be that Arians simply wasn’t in any mood to commit to Winston moments after the Buccaneers lost a game in which Winston threw four interceptions. Perhaps if Winston ends the season on a higher note next week, Arians will be ready to declare that Winston is still the Bucs’ franchise quarterback.