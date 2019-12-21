Bucs come back to tie Texans at half, somehow

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over in the first half.

So they’re tied with the Texans at halftime, of course.

Jameis Winston just hit Justin Watson for a touchdown to tie the game 17-17, and balance out his three previous interceptions.

The Bucs also fumbled it away once, which makes it miraculous that they’re even in the game at all.

But they’ve outgained the Texans 281-83 in the first half, as their defense has done a good job keeping Deshaun Watson in check. The Bucs have also forced a pair of Texans turnovers, as they’ve overcome a 17-3 deficit.

The Texans have also been without wide receiver Will Fuller, who left with a groin injury and has been ruled questionable.