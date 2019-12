Getty Images

The Buccaneers clearly seek balance in life.

And they’re willing to share.

The Texans lead the Bucs 17-3 in the second quarter, scoring all their points off Bucs turnovers.

There have been four of them so far (three Jameis Winston interceptions and a Peyton Barber fumble), so there have been plenty of opportunities.

According to the team, they now lead the league in points scored off turnovers (116) as well as points allowed off turnovers (119).