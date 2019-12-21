C.J. Beathard’s brother fatally stabbed in Nashville

Getty Images

Clayton Beathard, the 22-year-old brother of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard and a grandson of Hall of Fame G.M. Bobby Beathard, was stabbed and killed early Saturday outside a bar in Nashville, Tennessee.

A 21-year-old man was killed in the same incident, and another victim was treated at a hospital and released. No arrest has been made yet; police are searching for a suspect.

Clayton Beathard played quarterback this season at Long Island University.

“The 49ers family was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the tragedy involving C.J. Beathard’s younger brother, Clayton,” the 49ers said in a statement. “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one. C.J. has traveled home to join his family knowing he has the support of our entire organization as they grieve the passing of Clayton.”

We extend our condolences to the Beathard family, and to all of Clayton’s friends and colleagues.