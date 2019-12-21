Darren Sproles announces his retirement

Getty Images

Eagles running back Darren Sproles was already done for the season.

He decided Saturday to make it permanent.

Via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, the veteran running back and return man has announced his retirement.

“My body is telling me it’s time to step away from the game,” the 36-year-old Sproles said in a statement through the team. “I owe so much to the game of football and I gave it all I had in return. I gave it everything I had on every play. I rode it until the wheels fell off. That’s the way I played and that’s the way I practiced.”

Sproles made three Pro Bowls with the Eagles, but has only played 15 games the last three years because of injuries. He went on IR in November because of a torn hip flexor.

He was originally a fourth-round pick of the Chargers and spent his first six years in San Diego, and also spent three years with the Saints.

He finished his career with 19,696 all-purpose yards, which is fifth on the all-time list. Only Jerry Rice, Brian Mitchell, Walter Payton, and Emmitt Smith have more yards.