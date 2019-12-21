Jalen Ramsey gets first interception with Rams

AP

In his ninth game with the Rams, cornerback Jalen Ramsey made his first interception. It was his first interception of the season, in fact.

Ramsey’s 10th career interception came on a Jimmy Garoppolo pass intended for Emmanuel Sanders near the end of the first quarter. He returned it 13 yards to the Los Angeles 37 to set up the Rams offense.

Nine plays and 63 yards later, the Rams had a 14-3 lead.

Todd Gurley scored on a 5-yard touchdown run only five seconds into the second quarter.

Jared Goff is 9-of-12 for 115 yards and a touchdown, which came on a 10-yard pass to Brandin Cooks.

The 49ers quickly answered, though, on a 19-yard run from Deebo Samuel with 12:06 remaining in the half. Samuel also had a 19-yard reception in the five-play, 75-yard drive.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk had a 23-yard catch-and-run.

The Rams now lead 14-10.