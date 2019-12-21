Jameis Winston picked off again on first possession

Getty Images

The game can start now. Jameis Winston has thrown an interception.

For the fourth time in the last five games, the Bucs quarterback has thrown an pick on his first possession, and Texans cornerback Bradley Roby returned it for a touchdown and a quick 7-0 Houston lead.

It’s the sixth time this season Winston been picked off on the first drive, and amazingly, they’re 4-1 in the previous games in which he offered one up on the opening drive. Four times, his first pass of the game was picked.

He followed that up by throwing another interception on their second drive.

He leads the league with 26 interceptions this season, though he also has 30 touchdowns. If Bruce Arians believes in no risk it, no biscuit, then he found his guy.