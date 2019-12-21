Jonathan Jones out, Jason McCourty back for Patriots

Getty Images

Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty is back in the lineup this week, but the Patriots are still short in the secondary.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones is inactive for this afternoon’s game against the Bills, because of a groin injury.

McCourty didn’t play last week against the Bengals because of a groin injury of his own, but he’s back on the active roster today.

Also inactive for the Patriots were defensive tackle Byron Cowart, tight end Ryan Izzo, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, running back Damien Harris, tackle Korey Cunningham, and quarterback Cody Kessler.

For the Bills running back T.J. Yeldon is inactive, along with safety Dean Marlowe, offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe, wide receiver Duke Williams, offensive lineman Ike Boettger, defensive tackle Vincent Taylor, and tight end Tommy Sweeney.