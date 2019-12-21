Packers place Yosh Nijman on injured reserve, sign John Leglue

Getty Images

The Packers placed offensive tackle Yosh Nijman on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

Nijman will miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury.

The rookie did not see any action after signing with the Packers’ 53-player roster in late November after Bryan Bulaga injured his knee.

The Packers signed offensive tackle John Leglue off the Saints’ practice squad to take Nijman’s roster spot.

Leglue originally signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent before joining the Saints’ practice squad after training camp.

At Tulane, he saw action in 49 games with 38 starts. He started 15 games at right tackle, 13 at right guard, nine at center and one at left tackle.