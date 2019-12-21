Patriots beat Bills, clinch AFC East

Getty Images

The Patriots are the champions of the AFC East. Again.

New England won its division for the NFL record 11th consecutive year by defeating Buffalo 24-17 tonight.

It was a good game that the Bills appeared to have a great chance of winning when they took a 17-13 lead in the second half. But when the Bills punted on a fourth-and-1, everything seemed to shift. After that punt the Patriots marched down the field for a field goal to make it 17-16, and on their next possession they marched down the field once again, scored a touchdown and two-point conversion to get the winning margin.

Tom Brady had one of his best games of the season, completing 26 of 33 passes for 271 yards, with a touchdown, no interceptions and no sacks.

Josh Allen came alive in the second half and finished the game 13 of 26 passing for 208 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, but he came up short on the Bills’ last drive, which ended up with an incomplete heave into the end zone.

The Patriots are still hoping for a first-round playoff bye and have an outside chance at home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. It hasn’t been a perfect season in New England, but they’re right where they want to be.

The Bills are now likely set for a first-round playoff showdown at Houston. Buffalo could rest its starters in Week 17, as the playoffs are coming, but only as a wild card. The Patriots are, again, the division winners.