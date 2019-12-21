Patriots beat Bills, clinch AFC East

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 21, 2019, 7:37 PM EST
The Patriots are the champions of the AFC East. Again.

New England won its division for the NFL record 11th consecutive year by defeating Buffalo 24-17 tonight.

It was a good game that the Bills appeared to have a great chance of winning when they took a 17-13 lead in the second half. But when the Bills punted on a fourth-and-1, everything seemed to shift. After that punt the Patriots marched down the field for a field goal to make it 17-16, and on their next possession they marched down the field once again, scored a touchdown and two-point conversion to get the winning margin.

Tom Brady had one of his best games of the season, completing 26 of 33 passes for 271 yards, with a touchdown, no interceptions and no sacks.

Josh Allen came alive in the second half and finished the game 13 of 26 passing for 208 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, but he came up short on the Bills’ last drive, which ended up with an incomplete heave into the end zone.

The Patriots are still hoping for a first-round playoff bye and have an outside chance at home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. It hasn’t been a perfect season in New England, but they’re right where they want to be.

The Bills are now likely set for a first-round playoff showdown at Houston. Buffalo could rest its starters in Week 17, as the playoffs are coming, but only as a wild card. The Patriots are, again, the division winners.

62 responses to “Patriots beat Bills, clinch AFC East

  1. Well well well… the Pats do have an offense after all.

    Best game they played this season by a mile.

  2. The stage was set for a great Michael Jordan style comeback, he took the ball and went right down the field, only to fizzled out when it mattered.

    Michael Jordan my arse.

  7. As the Eagles proved in the SuperBowl, you beat the Patriots by being agreesive every series.

    The Bills will learn from this game and with their great young QB become a real threat to win the division next year.

  8. I thought the Bills defense was supposed to be good. They were terrible with an extra helping of horrible tackling.
    Josh Allen holds on tot he ball too long.

  13. Man, the misery never ends.

    Hey, Pats fans – you dig misery? We should set up a conference call or something. I can feed all of your happiness. It really does not get worse than this.

    It seems like it will never end.

  14. Team Asterick wins the East again! Put them in any other division and they miss the play-offs 6 out of the last 10 years…. even with the rampant cheating…

  18. Bills are legit. Still, Pats aren’t quite as crappy as everyone has made them out to be. Their strength is their defense and defense STILL WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS. #NOTDONEYET

  20. Bills have a good, young team. We’ll see what happens when they draft in the twenties and have to pay their good players.

  21. If the Patriots offense doesn’t turn the ball over, the Patriots can win it all. The defense and special teams are that good.

  22. Whats up Bill’s Mafia where u guys at? Oh that’s right looking up once again at New England wahahahahaha

  23. Hats and tee shirts baby 11 straight years I’m proud of them boys! ignore the noise and keep grinding 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

  24. Brady looked like a really good QB with a limited offense tonight, whereas the last few weeks he’s looked like a QB trying to figure out how to make things work with a limited offense. The loss of James Devlin at FB hasn’t been something talked about, but it left a big hole and committing to Elandon Roberts at FB was big against a stout defense. The Patriots are flawed, but they finally had a game that showed they are capable of overcoming those shortcomings to some point.

  28. Kudos to the Bills – made chunk plays when they had to and Beasley really stepped up in the 4th.

    But the Pats offense looked so much better than they have the last 6 games or so, both in run and pass. Edelman is such a tough guy and still was able to play the spark plug role. Meyers made key catches when Edelman was out getting evaluated. Saw good things from Harry as well.

    On to Miami (both next week and in February)!

  29. Brady had his best game since opening night. Defense game through when it mattered especially Hightower. Refs seemed to have bad calls on both sides the Edelman pi call was questionable and the pass interference by Tredavious white was too. When old man Tom Brady is gone Bills will take over he is the difference like it or not.

  30. Love winning the division again but let’s be honest, the bills are for real and will take the east over next season. I’m being a realist who has loved and appreciated the greatest dynasty ever in the NFL. All good things come to an end, hopefully they have another SB run in them to get 7. Go Pats!

  31. Is it wrong that I like the idea of another Patriots SB just because it’ll make a rather obnoxious group of NFL fans head implode?

  32. Congrats NE on winning the Mountain West and earning a 1st round bye while being the 4th best team in the AFC.

  33. dfwhawkguy says:
    December 21, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    Put them in any other division and they miss the play-offs 6 out of the last 10 years
    —————————————————————————————————————————–
    I’m trying to figure out the math here and understand how a team that you think only wins due to a weak division can then end up beating other division winners in the playoffs and make it to 4 of the last 5 SBs? Does not compute.

  36. ikeclanton says:
    December 19, 2019 at 1:11pm

    Sorry dude but the Bills SHUTOUT the Patriots 16-0 in Foxborough 3 Years ago.

    Yes…that was when Tom Brady was serving the final game of his 4 game suspension for CHEATING but they still lost…to Rex Ryan of all people.

    The Bills defense shut down Brady in week 4 and is now a even better defensive unit. One blocked punt for a TD was the difference. Won’t happen again. These Bills want to show the country that New England’s days of dominance are over for good!

    Bills….27-7.

    ———

    Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

    HA!

  37. Great game Bills. Glad to see Buffalo has a solid team, their fans certainly deserve it.

    Was happy to see the Patriots moving the ball well today, and against a good defense.

    Go Patriots!

  38. if the pats didn’t exit I would be a bills, fan, sadi r for decades, much respect, love the blue collar ethic and loyalty of the fans- nice to see them do well, happy NE won though

  39. Not going to lie, I was rooting for the Bills today. Last week when I said they would “most likely” lose at Gillette, of course, I was chastised by Bills’ fans. The comment was made because the Pats during the Brady era, haven’t lost many games at home, and I didn’t really see what was so exciting about beating a Steelers team that currently features an offense playing at high school level.

  41. Allen is a better runner than a passer. He hesitates before he throws and a lot are off target because of it. And the Bills tackling was awful. Instead of wrapping people up they would try to knock them off their feet. That’s just poor coaching.

  44. Still can’t believe Bill went for it on that 4th down at the end of the half- credit to the Bills for taking advantage of it, but BB set it up for you. C’mon Bill!

  45. billsrthefuture says:
    December 21, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    Man, the misery never ends.
    —————————————————————————————————————————-
    Not too much to be miserable about. Bills are definitely looking up, can rest guys next week and have a real shot to make noise in the playoffs.

  48. “Hey NFL fans- The Pats are done! Don’t even think about them. Stick a fork on them…
    Get the anointing oil ready for Patrick, Lamar, Deshaun, Josh!
    Brady is so done…”

    Please don’t act as though NE fans wouldn’t be the same way. I’ve SEEN them the same way.

  49. Josh has been in the league for awhile. That accuracy has not gotten better. What is doing in the off season. Some people never work on their game.

    Regards,

    Dwight in LA

  51. Did you see that face mask call on Collins on 4th and 1 that put the Bills on the 5yard line and a 1st down.

    Oh wait….. The refs didn’t see it either. How convenient.

  52. This guy Brady isn’t too bad when receivers actually get open and he isn’t pressured every other play.

  53. “Whats up Bill’s Mafia where u guys at? Oh that’s right looking up once again at New England wahahahahaha”

    Yeah, it’s tough. And I’m here.

    Pats fans wouldn’t be. Too soft after all of the success.

  58. gimmeabruschi says:
    December 21, 2019 at 8:13 pm
    This guy Brady isn’t too bad when receivers actually get open and he isn’t pressured every other play.
    ——
    Like Brady, Mason had his best game since early September

  61. goawayeverybody says:
    December 21, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    Yet another victory aided by cheating….
    ——–
    no kidding, they have been cheating in every game for 19 years, that’s at least 300 times they’ve cheated, yet only got caught 2x.. nfl better get its act together.

  62. The Pet is trash talking both the Pats and Bills. He actually has been a multi week rant slamming both Brady and Allen.

    I think he forgets he’s a Colts fan and shouldn’t trash talk. Buddy, just enjoy a good game like the rest of us.

