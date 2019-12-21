Patriots methodically march for touchdown

Getty Images

The Patriots’ first drive ended with a fumble. The second drive took much longer, and ended with a touchdown.

New England methodically marched down the field against Buffalo’s defense, taking about half of the first quarter off the clock before Tom Brady hit Matt LaCosse with a touchdown pass that gave the Patriots a 7-3 lead.

It was Brady’s 539th career touchdown pass, tying Tom Brady for second-most in NFL history. Drew Brees owns the record, with 541.

Brady, who has struggled this season, is looking very good in the first quarter, and Josh Allen will have to play well to keep up.