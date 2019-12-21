Texans pick off the Bucs, win AFC south title

Getty Images

Jameis Winston made enough plays to overcome his early turnovers.

But then the late turnovers doomed him.

The Texans picked off Winston four times to beat the Bucs 23-20, including the game-deciding one by Jahleel Addae in the final two minutes.

With the win, the Texans (10-5) clinched the AFC South title and a trip to the postseason, the fourth time in five years Bill O’Brien has gotten them to the playoffs.

Other than the five total turnovers, the Bucs (7-8) played well enough to win. But that’s kind of a lot to ask a team to overcome.

They outgained the Texans 435-229, and created plenty of problems for the Texans’ offense.

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson was hobbling (and ducked into the medical tent at one point), and finished with just 184 yards passing and an interception. They also lost wide receiver Will Fuller to a groin injury, an issue that could loom large for the playoffs. Having a week to get some guys well will help, and sitting starters next week makes sense.