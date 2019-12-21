Titans downgrade Derrick Henry to questionable

Getty Images

None of the news from Saturday was good news for the Titans.

The Texans clinched the AFC South with a victory over the Bucs in the early game, and the Titans downgraded star running back Derrick Henry to questionable for their game against the Saints on Sunday.

Henry was a full participant in Friday’s practice and did not have a designation.

The Titans promoted running back Dalyn Dawkins from the practice squad as insurance.

To make room on the 53-player roster, the Titans waived linebacker Sharif Finch.

The Titans originally signed Dawkins as an undrafted free agent this spring. He has spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad but had six games on the 53-player roster.

He had two carries for 2 yards against Denver in his only action this season. Dawkins played two games last season.