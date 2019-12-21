Will Fuller, Carlos Hyde active for Texans vs. Bucs

Getty Images

The Texans are in good shape on the injury front today in Tampa Bay.

Houston wide receiver Will Fuller and running back Carlos Hyde, both of whom were listed as questionable, are active. Fuller is second on the team with 47 catches for 659 yards, and Hyde is first on the team with 224 carries and 1,030 rushing yards, so having both of them was important in a game the Texans can clinch the AFC South by winning.

The Texans’ inactives are WR Steven Mitchell, WR Keke Coutee, CB Cornell Armstrong, OLB Jacob Martin, ILB Benardrick McKinney, TE Jordan Thomas, and DE Joel Heath.

The Buccaneers’ inactives are WR Chris Godwin, DT Beau Allen, TE Tanner Hudson, OLB Kahzin Daniels, OT Jerald Hawkins, TE Jordan Leggett, and OG Aaron Stinnie.