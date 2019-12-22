Adrian Peterson passes Walter Payton with 111th career rushing touchdown

Getty Images

Washington is back within a score of the Giants after cashing in after a Nate Orchard blocked punt in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game and the score had some historical relevance.

Adrian Peterson plunged into the end zone from one yard out to cut the Giants’ lead to 35-28 with less than a minute off the clock in the fourth quarter.

The touchdown was the 111th rushing score of Peterson’s career, which puts him all alone in fourth place on the NFL’s all-time list. He was tied with Walter Payton and now trails Emmitt Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson and Marcus Allen.

Peterson has 14 carries for 39 yards on the day.