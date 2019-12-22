Browns use three defensive penalties on Ravens to take 6-0 lead

Getty Images

A lot has happened in the Cleveland-Baltimore game, though you would never know it by the score.

The Browns finally broke a scoreless tie with a 1-yard pass from Baker Mayfield to tight end Demetrius Harris. Austin Seibert missed his fourth PAT of the season.

It has Cleveland with a 6-0 lead and marks the first time the Ravens have trailed after the first quarter since Week Seven against Seattle.

The Browns converted two fourth-down plays on Ravens penalties.

On a fourth-and-two from the Baltimore 37, L.J. Fort intercepted Mayfield, but Marcus Peters was called for defensive holding. On fourth-and-one from the Baltimore 23, Matt Judon jumped offsides.

The Browns then benefited from a questionable defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone. On third-and-six from the Baltimore 13, Mayfield threw toward Odell Beckham in the end zone. The ball appeared to have no chance of being caught, sailing well out of bounds.

Officials called Jimmy Smith for interfering with Beckham, and coach John Harbaugh challenged. Al Riveron upheld the call on the field.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense has not done much.

The Ravens turned it over on downs after reaching the Cleveland 41 on their first drive. On their second possession, Jackson and Mark Ingram had a miscommunication on a zone read and dropped the ball with Porter Gustin jumping on it. The Ravens punted on their third possession.

Jackson is 4-for-8 for 22 yards and has run for 26 yards.